Mehr-un-Nisa who sustained head injury in road accident is out of danger

Maryam Nawaz has thanked everyone for prayers for early recovery of her elder daughter Mehr-un-Nisa who sustained head injury in a road accident.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2021) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that her daughter Mehr-un-Nisa who fell severely injured in a road accident was now out of danger.

Maryam Nawaz thanked each and everyone who prayed for recovery of Mehr-un-Nisa.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “Thank you every one for your prayers and good wishes.

My daughter is severely injured with a bad head injury but Alhamdolillahi Rabb-Al-Aalameen, she is out of danger. Allah bless you all,”.

According to the reports, Mehr-un-Nisa fell severely injured in a road accident as received serious head injury. Following the accident, she was shifted to hospital.

Maryam Nawaz had to fly to Karachi but she cancelled her trip after she came to know about the accident.