Mehran Baloch Assumes Charge As DC Suhbatpur

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2023 | 05:48 PM

Mehran Baloch assumes charge as DC Suhbatpur

Mir Mehran Baloch assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Suhbatpur district on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Mir Mehran Baloch assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Suhbatpur district on Tuesday.

After assuming the office, Mir Mehran Baloch held an introductory meeting with the heads of various government departments.

He also asked the departments to prepare a comprehensive plan for the uplift of the district.

He said that he would take all possible measures to improve the performance of the official departments for the welfare of the public in the area.

