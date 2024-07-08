Open Menu

Mehran Engineering University Conducts Second Phase Of Computerized Admission Test

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 08:29 PM

Mehran Engineering University conducts second phase of computerized admission test

Second phase of computerized admission test of under graduate and BS programmes for new batch 2025-2024 started at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Campus Khairpur Mir on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Second phase of computerized admission test of under graduate and BS programmes for new batch 2025-2024 started at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Campus Khairpur Mir on Monday.

According to a handout, admission tests were being taken in four shifts in which fresh candidates as well as already registered candidates appeared for improvement.

The Pro Vice Chancellor Mehran Engineering University Prof.Dr Aneel Kumar visited the test centre and reviewed administrative matters related to the admission test.

Deans Dr. Abdul Sattar Larik, Dr. Rizwan Ali Memon, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Memon and Registar Lachman Das Sotahar were also present on the occasion.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Jamshoro Khairpur University Of Engineering And Technology

Recent Stories

35 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering

35 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering

4 minutes ago
 CM Maryam chairs apex committee meeting

CM Maryam chairs apex committee meeting

4 minutes ago
 China's BYD signs deal to open electric car plant ..

China's BYD signs deal to open electric car plant in Turkey

5 minutes ago
 Robber held after encounter with police

Robber held after encounter with police

5 minutes ago
 DR Congo military court sentences 22 soldiers to d ..

DR Congo military court sentences 22 soldiers to death

5 minutes ago
 DC visits routes of mourning processions

DC visits routes of mourning processions

32 seconds ago
IESCO introduces Pro-rata billing system for conve ..

IESCO introduces Pro-rata billing system for conveniences of consumers

33 seconds ago
 Eminent sportsmen of KP call on Bilawal Bhutto

Eminent sportsmen of KP call on Bilawal Bhutto

35 seconds ago
 UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy ..

UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

36 seconds ago
 Deputy PM Dar gets briefing on railways developmen ..

Deputy PM Dar gets briefing on railways development projects

7 minutes ago
 Cleanliness, security situation reviewed for Muhar ..

Cleanliness, security situation reviewed for Muharram

7 minutes ago
 Rain forecast for Karachi

Rain forecast for Karachi

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan