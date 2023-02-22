Mehran Engineering University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) organized seminar on Technology based employment opportunities

The Vice Chancellor Mehran Engineering University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Dr. Taha Hussain has urged students to develop their potential by understanding the changes occurred in the world

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Vice Chancellor Mehran Engineering University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Dr. Taha Hussain has urged students to develop their potential by understanding the changes occurred in the world.

He expressed these views while addressing the seminar organized by the Directorate of students affairs on the topic 'Opportunities of employment related to technology and scenario of 2030' here on Wednesday.

VC urged students to work hard to move with new trends and changes because students who entered University would become future builders after completing a degree from this prestigious institution.

He said that we were trying to provide better learning opportunities to the students by connecting them with market experts and better interaction.

Eminent Technology expert Dr. Azam Arastu on the occasion said that 2030 will be a year of major changes and space economy (related to internet and Technology) would also advance in terms of employment methods and trends.

Prof. Hassan Syed urged final-year students to make those projects which provide them employment opportunities in future and focus on innovations related to technology and business.

Dr Nasrullah of MUET and Dr. Shoaib Shaikh also spoke on the occasion.