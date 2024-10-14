Open Menu

Mehran Engineering University’s Chemical Department Completes 50 Years Of Its Inception

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 11:14 PM

Mehran Engineering University’s Chemical department completes 50 years of its inception

On the completion of 50 years of the chemical department of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, a colourful ceremony was held at Auditorium

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) On the completion of 50 years of the chemical department of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, a colourful ceremony was held at Auditorium.

Alumni of the old batch of the chemical department participated in the event and recalled their memories.

Addressing the event, Vice Chancellor Mehran University Dr Taha Hussain Ali said that the galaxy of the chemical sector has gathered and meeting with senior engineers is an opportunity.

He said that the alumni have started helping the institution financially and have started giving back their money, learning and knowledge to the institution.

Dr. Taha Hussain Ali said that the education and training of the students studying in the university should be done as easily as possible.

Dr. Khadija Qureshi, chairperson of the chemical department, who hosted the event, said that the chemical engineering department is an ancient department that was established in 1970.

She said that alumni institutions are important assets as four alumni of the 1970 batch participated in the ceremony, apart from member of the National Assembly and chemical engineer Abdul Aleem Khanzada, a large number of chemical engineers working in important institutions and companies of the country participated.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Taha Hussain Ali awarded shields and awards to the engineers who have provided excellent services in the field of chemicals, including Engineer Aftab Hussain, Engineer Prof. Dr. Abdul Khaliq Ansari, Engineer Manwar Ali Memon, Engineer Razia Begum Memon and others.

Related Topics

National Assembly Education Money University Of Engineering And Technology Event From

Recent Stories

SP vows to tighten noose against drug dealers

SP vows to tighten noose against drug dealers

4 minutes ago
 District admin seeks launch of disability support ..

District admin seeks launch of disability support program in Matiari

5 minutes ago
 Sindh’s Farms produce 94% of Countrys’ Bananas

Sindh’s Farms produce 94% of Countrys’ Bananas

9 seconds ago
 Russia jails French researcher for three years

Russia jails French researcher for three years

11 seconds ago
 District administration Sanghar reduces transport ..

District administration Sanghar reduces transport fares following fuel price dro ..

12 seconds ago
 SCO summit's testament of world's faith in Pakista ..

SCO summit's testament of world's faith in Pakistan: Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

14 seconds ago
PM says he held productive talks with Chinese Prem ..

PM says he held productive talks with Chinese Premier Li

17 seconds ago
 Eyes on SCO & CPEC: high-profile B2B delegation en ..

Eyes on SCO & CPEC: high-profile B2B delegation engages FPCCI

2 minutes ago
 SP surprise visit to Saddar, Wah Cantt police stat ..

SP surprise visit to Saddar, Wah Cantt police stations

2 minutes ago
 'Unsustainable' housing crisis bedevils Spain's so ..

'Unsustainable' housing crisis bedevils Spain's socialist govt

17 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan takes not ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan takes notice of harassment of girl stud ..

2 minutes ago
 China insists it won't renounce 'use of force' to ..

China insists it won't renounce 'use of force' to take Taiwan as drills end

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan