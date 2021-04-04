UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mehran Hockey Club Clinches Pakistan Day Hockey Tournament Final

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

Mehran Hockey Club clinches Pakistan Day Hockey Tournament final

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Mehran Hockey Club Hyderabad won the final of Pakistan Day Hockey Tournament by defeating Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam on Sunday.

The strikers of Mehran Hockey Club netted the ball into the goal post three times in the match as a result of thrilling moves from international player Khalid Akhtar who also scored two out of three goals.

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri was the chief guest of the final who gave trophy and shield to winners and runner's up teams.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor said hockey is the national game of the country therefore the university management has organized a national level hockey tournament. Besides, the university management also organized events of other disciplines with the objective to promote healthy activities among the students.

Besides acquiring knowledge in the campus, he advised the students to also take part in sports activity.

The guest of honor Ghulam Muhammad Khan said that Sindh Agriculture University has played its role for the promotion of sports. Sports activities are continuously ongoing for students of the university where better environments for indoor games both for male and female students are available, he said and added, sports activities help in the mental and physical development of students. He appealed to the Sindh Government to release maximum funds for sports in Sindh Agriculture University like other universities of the province.

The Director Sports Anwar Hussain Khanzada briefed about activities during the Tournament. Among others, Dean Faculty Crop. Protection Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Shaukat Ali Sangi and Muhammad Umer Dasti were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Hockey Sports Agriculture Pakistan Day Hyderabad Male Sunday Post From Government

Recent Stories

35 minutes ago

DEWA’s Youth Council, EGA hold panel discussion ..

35 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

1 hour ago

SEHA partners with University of Manchester to lau ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Cuba discuss expanding parliamentary cooperat ..

2 hours ago

19,688 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.