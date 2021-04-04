Mehran Hockey Club clinches Pakistan Day Hockey Tournament final

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Mehran Hockey Club Hyderabad won the final of Pakistan Day Hockey Tournament by defeating Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam on Sunday.

The strikers of Mehran Hockey Club netted the ball into the goal post three times in the match as a result of thrilling moves from international player Khalid Akhtar who also scored two out of three goals.

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri was the chief guest of the final who gave trophy and shield to winners and runner's up teams.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor said hockey is the national game of the country therefore the university management has organized a national level hockey tournament. Besides, the university management also organized events of other disciplines with the objective to promote healthy activities among the students.

Besides acquiring knowledge in the campus, he advised the students to also take part in sports activity.

The guest of honor Ghulam Muhammad Khan said that Sindh Agriculture University has played its role for the promotion of sports. Sports activities are continuously ongoing for students of the university where better environments for indoor games both for male and female students are available, he said and added, sports activities help in the mental and physical development of students. He appealed to the Sindh Government to release maximum funds for sports in Sindh Agriculture University like other universities of the province.

The Director Sports Anwar Hussain Khanzada briefed about activities during the Tournament. Among others, Dean Faculty Crop. Protection Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Shaukat Ali Sangi and Muhammad Umer Dasti were also present on the occasion.