Mehran, Kyungdong University Signs Training Agreement

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 11:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro and Kyeongdong University Global Campus Kyungdong University Global Campus South Korea signed an agreement to conduct student study, learning, teacher and staff training, and joint research activities.

Acting Pro-Vice Chancellor Mehran University Pro Dr Aftab Ahmed Memon and Dean relevant faculty Prof Dr Khanji Harijan have said that agreement would provide an opportunity to both male/Female students for study and training on Scholarship in South Korea while Teachers and staff will also train besides training programmes will also help researchers of both universities to conduct research collectively.

On the occasion President Kyong dong University Global Campus Dr John Li and Acting Pro-Vice Chancellor Mehran University Dr Aftab Ahmed Memon signed an agreement. Assistant Professor Metallurgy and Materials engineering department DR Wasim Akhter has played vital role in agreement

APP/nsm.

