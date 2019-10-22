Mehran Uni announces election on four vacant Senate seats

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has announced conduct of elections on four vacant seats of the university's Senate here.

According to announcement here on Tuesday, the last date for submission of nomination forms has been fixed as October 31 while the candidate could withdraw their nomination papers up to November 7.

The elections would be conducted on November 14 at Haji Mehmood Senate Hall of Mehran University.