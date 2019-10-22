UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mehran Uni Announces Election On Four Vacant Senate Seats

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 32 seconds ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:20 PM

Mehran Uni announces election on four vacant Senate seats

The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has announced conduct of elections on four vacant seats of the university's Senate here

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has announced conduct of elections on four vacant seats of the university's Senate here.

According to announcement here on Tuesday, the last date for submission of nomination forms has been fixed as October 31 while the candidate could withdraw their nomination papers up to November 7.

The elections would be conducted on November 14 at Haji Mehmood Senate Hall of Mehran University.

Related Topics

Senate Jamshoro University Of Engineering And Technology October November Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

2 minutes ago

Food imports dip over 24pc in 1st Quarter

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

29 seconds ago

Procter & Gamble shares up after strong earnings

30 seconds ago

Mutual Visa Recognition With Minsk Still on Agenda ..

33 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.