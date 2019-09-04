UrduPoint.com
Mehran Uni Conducts Pre-entry Test

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:11 PM

A total of 10085 candidates of them 1393 female were appeared in pre-entry test here on Wednesday for admission in 1900 available seats of eighteen technologies of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro and six disciplines of its SZAB Campus Khairpur Mirs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :A total of 10085 candidates of them 1393 female were appeared in pre-entry test here on Wednesday for admission in 1900 available seats of eighteen technologies of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro and six disciplines of its SZAB Campus Khairpur Mirs.

The test was conducted in the premises of Mehran University Jamshoro where the admission committee had made adequate arrangements for participating candidates, the university spokesman informed.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili who visited the examination centers to review the arrangements, informed the visiting media persons that the university had achieved lot of success with opening of new disciplines to provide quality education to the youth.

The university along with other universities of the world including American, Britain, China, Malaysia, Turkey, Spain and Nepal has started various research and linkage programmes while the faculty and students of the university have also been engaged in research activities abroad, he added.

The Vice Chancellor informed that the university had introduced online admission system some three years back which also adopted by other universities of Sindh province.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali who accompanied the Vice Chancellor informed that Mehran University was the first ever higher learning institution of the country which introduced the system of pre-entry test for admissions in 1998.

