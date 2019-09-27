Mehran Uni expresses solidarity with people of IOK

In order to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a big rally was brought out at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :In order to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a big rally was brought out at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro here on Friday.

The rally led by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili and attended by large numbers of faculty members, students, officers and employees of the university was brought out from the main auditorium and terminated at the central gate of the campus.

Addressing the participants of the rally, the Vice Chancellor strongly condemned illegal and unconstitutional steps of continuous lock down and brutalities in IOK.The hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris beat together and all our sympathies are with the people of Kashmir, he said and added Pakistani nation would not let the Kashmiris at the mercy of the Indian government.

He also condemned the barbarism being committed by Indian forces in IOJK and demanded the world community and international human rights organizations to serious take notice over the brutal ism in the area and forced the Indian government to lift continuous lock down, stop killings, torturing and dishonoring the Kashmiri people and give them right of self determination in accordance to UN Resolutions.

Among others, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali and Registrar Prof. Dr. Abdul Waheed Umrani were also present on the occasion.