Mehran Uni signs agreement with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for students scholarships

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has signed agreements with authorities of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for grant of scholarships to outstanding and deserving students of the university.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Muhammad Aslam Uqaili and the Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Zaheer Ahmed Khokhar signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions, the university spokesman informed here on Thursday.

According to agreement, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal would grant scholarships to 50 outstanding deserving students and scholars who were studying in Bachelor and Master Degree Programs or doing M.Phil and Ph.D in Mehran University of Engineering andTechnology Jamshoro.