Mehran University Advises Students To Obtain Hostel Allotment Forms

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 04:20 PM

Mehran University advises students to obtain hostel allotment forms

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Hostel Provost Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro here on Monday said that the process of distribution of hostel allotment forms to male and female students of 2019-batch will be started from tomorrow.

In a statement, he said the interested students to obtain hostel allotment forms from the office of the Hostel Provost located at Students Teachers Centre of Mehran University Jamshoro. The last date for submission of forms for female students has been fixed as October 13 while the male students can submit the request up to October 24, 2019, he informed.

He said that the list of successful female students will be displayed on October 14 and male students on October 29, 2019 while the female and male students can deposit the allotment fee up to October 21 and November 8, 2019 respectively.

