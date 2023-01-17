UrduPoint.com

Mehran University Alumni Association To Observe 60th University Foundation Day

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Mehran University Alumni Association to observe 60th university foundation day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Mehran University Alumni Association in collaboration with Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro will observe the 60th foundation day of the University on January 20, 2023.

In this connection, the university spokesman has informed that a meeting was held on Tuesday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali. It was decided in the meeting to organize a grand ceremony at Students' Square varsity's Jamshoro campus to celebrate the 60th foundation day of the university in a befitting manner.

The meeting was informed that Federal Minister for Planning Eng. Ahsan Iqbal will attend the ceremony as chief guest where shields and certificates will be awarded to eminent engineers and graduates in recognition of their meritorious services, the university spokesman informed and added that the ceremony will be followed by a music concert where participation of eminent artists is expected.

