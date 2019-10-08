Mehran University announces CEAD Pre-Entry Test results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The authorities of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Tuesday announced the result of the pre-entry test for admissions in different disciplines of Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD).

According to an announcement, Inshra Akram Sammo and Anosh Fatima Mirza from Hyderabad district have clinched first and second positions respective while Rubasha Memon of Tando Allahyar district stood on third in the pre-admission test.

Besides, Abeer Qadeer Shah and Muskan Ponjani of Hyderabad, Aleeza Ghaffar Shaikh of Qambar-Shahdadkot, Harmeen Memon of Hyderabad, Amna Yousuf Arain of Dadu, Duarka of Jamshoro, Muhammad Asjad Jamali of Badin, Maryam Abbas and Areesha Khan of Hyderabad bagged positions right from fourth to tenth respectively.

It may be mentioned here that the Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD) of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro had conducted pre-admission test on September 28, 2019.

A total of five hundred candidates from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber PakhtunKhwa, FATA and other parts of the country were appeared in the test of multiple choices and drawing for admission in departments of Architecture, Fine Arts, Communication Design and Textile Design.

According to policy, 50 percent admissions will be granted to candidates domiciled in Sindh while remaining 50 percent seats of the centre have been reserved for the candidates of other provinces of the country.