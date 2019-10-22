Mehran University announces election on four vacant Senate seats

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has announced conduct of elections on four vacant seats of the university's senate.

According to announcement here on Tuesday, the last date for submission of nomination forms has been fixed as October 31, 2019 while the candidate can withdraw their nomination papers up to November 7, 2019.

The elections will be conducted on November 14, 2019 at Haji Mehmood Senate Hall of Mehran University.