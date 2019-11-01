UrduPoint.com
Mehran University Appoints Public School Principal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The authorities of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology appointed Eng: Muhammad Jurial Saangi Professor of Mechanical Department as the new Principal of its public school.

According to university spokesman, the authorities advertised the post of Principal Public School of Mehran University and after completion of necessary formalities, the high powered selection committee recommended the name of Eng: Prof.

Muhammad Jurial Saangi for appointment to the vacant post of Principal Public School.

After appointment, Eng: Prof. Muhammad Jurial Saangi has assumed the charge of the school principal on Friday, the spokesman informed.

