Mehran University Celebrates 70th Anniversary Of The Peoples' Republic Of China

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 04:15 PM

Mehran University celebrates 70th anniversary of the Peoples' Republic of China

The chief of China ship Building Industry Cooperation Pakistan Sun Yang has maintained that Pak-China relations stronger than iron wall and both the countries are striving hard to bring progress and prosperity through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The chief of China ship Building Industry Cooperation Pakistan Sun Yang has maintained that Pakistan-China relations stronger than iron wall and both the countries are striving hard to bring progress and prosperity through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Speaking as a chief guest at a colorful ceremony organized by Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro on Friday in connection with the 70th anniversary of the Peoples' Republic of China, he said the C-PEC is a game changer as it will open new vistas of progress and prosperity in the region therefore both the countries are making all out efforts to complete all development projects under C-PEC in order to achieve required goals of development.

He underlined the need of organizing maximum cultural events besides academic activities in educational institutions of both countries so that the people could know each other and pool their due share for bringing progress and prosperity in the region. The Confucius Centres have been set up in various educational institutions of Pakistan so that the youth of Pakistan could get command on Chinese language and make joint efforts for achieving goals of development, he added.

The Acting Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali said that organizing cultural events could make the people of the two country closure. The projects being carried out under C-PEC would help Pakistan to achieve desires tasks of development and economic strengthening; he said and lauded the efforts of Chinese government for launching trade, business and academic linkages with Pakistan institutions.

Among others, the Director Confucius Centre Karachi University Prof. Zhang Xiaoping and Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization Mehran University Inamullah Bhatti also addressed the participants of the ceremony.

Besides national anthems of Pakistan and Peoples' Republic of China, the students of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology and Karachi University presented national songs as well as folk songs and dances of both countries. In this connection, an international photo exhibition was also organized by the management of Mehran University.

