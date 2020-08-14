Mehran University celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili has called upon the people to pool their share in making Pakistan a strong develop and prosperous country of the world.

The creation of Pakistan was the result of great sacrifices rendered by the Muslims of the Sub-Continent and now it was our duty to discharge responsibility to accomplish the vision of Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said.

The Vice Chancellor expressed these remarks while addressing the flag hoisting ceremony organized by the university management on Friday in connection with the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan.

He said the countrymen should make themselves accountable and renew the pledge of making the country strong, develop and prosperous by pooling their due share at individual level. No development can be achieved without participation of the nation, he added.

Among Deans of Faculties and heads of administrative and academic departments, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali and Registrar Dr. Abdul Waheed Umrani also attended the ceremony where the students of Mehran University Public school also presented national songs.