Mehran University conducts election on four vacant senate seats

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The process of election on four vacant seats of the Senate of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has been completed by the election committee.

According to announcement here on Friday, a total of nine candidates have contested the election and after completion of polling process and counting of polled votes, candidates Lecturer of the Department of Basic Sciences Hafiz Abdul Aziz Memon has been declared successful with 205 votes, Associate Professor of the Department of Electrical Dr.

Fahimullah Shaikh with 159 votes, Associate Professor of the Department of Chemical Engineering Dr. Muhammad Shahab Shaikh with 149 votes and Lecturer of the Department of Chemical Engineering Zulfiqar Ali Solangi with 132 votes.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali and Registrar Dr. Abdul Waheed Umrani have congratulated the newly elected members of the senate of Mehran University.