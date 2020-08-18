Mehran University finalizes arrangements to conduct pre-admission test

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :In connection with the pre-admission test to be started from August 22, 2020 for admission in different disciplines in Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro, a meeting of admission committee was held on Tuesday under chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili to finalize the arrangements.

The meeting which attended among others by the Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali and Registrar Prof. Dr. Abdul Waheed Umrani was informed that pre-admission test committee has planned to conduct computerized test of the candidates first ever in the history from August 22 to Septemeber 7, 2020 in all districts of the province for admissions in disciplines of Telecom, Computer System and Software Engineering.

It was informed that pre-admission test of the candidates will be conducted in two shifts on each day from August 22 to September 7, 2020 with appearance of 400 candidates in each shift. The standard operating procedures which set by the government against COVID-19 will be strictly implemented during the test, the meeting was informed.