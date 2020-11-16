UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mehran University Finalizes Interviews For Admissions

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Mehran University finalizes interviews for admissions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro finalized the arrangements for conduct of interviews of those candidates who have been declared successful for admissions in all disciplines after computerized pre-enetry tests.

The university spokesman informed here on Monday that the management has planned to conduct interviews in phases for admissions in 20th Batch of 2020-2021 Sessions of Engineering, Architectures as well as City and Regional Planning disciplines of Mehran University Jamshoro and Khairpur Campuses.

In the first phase, the interviews of the successful candidates from Jacobabad and Shikarpur districts will be conducted at the central university auditorium of Jamshoro, the spokesman informed and added that the candidates have been advised to strictly follow the standard operating procedures set by the government for COVID-19.

Related Topics

Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Khairpur University Of Engineering And Technology All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,209 new COVID-19 cases, 680 recove ..

1 minute ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

7 minutes ago

Russia Hopes to Establish Working Ties With New Mo ..

7 minutes ago

Diwali festival celebrates in northern Sindh

8 minutes ago

Hindus of Shikarpur celeberates Diwali

8 minutes ago

Kashmir settlement stressed for peace in South Asi ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.