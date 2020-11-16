Mehran University finalizes interviews for admissions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro finalized the arrangements for conduct of interviews of those candidates who have been declared successful for admissions in all disciplines after computerized pre-enetry tests.

The university spokesman informed here on Monday that the management has planned to conduct interviews in phases for admissions in 20th Batch of 2020-2021 Sessions of Engineering, Architectures as well as City and Regional Planning disciplines of Mehran University Jamshoro and Khairpur Campuses.

In the first phase, the interviews of the successful candidates from Jacobabad and Shikarpur districts will be conducted at the central university auditorium of Jamshoro, the spokesman informed and added that the candidates have been advised to strictly follow the standard operating procedures set by the government for COVID-19.