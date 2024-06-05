Mehran University Hosts Environmental Conference
Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 08:43 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro organised an International Environmental Conference in connection with World Environmental Day.
Addressing the Conference Vice Chancellor MUET Dr Taha Hussain Ali said, "The first obligation of us was to collect appropriate information about environment and climate change, however lack of knowledge has created a big loss in this context". He said that utilising available natural resources amicably and preserving them from wastage and pollution was our top priority.
Vice Chancellor deplored that no practical work had been carried out despite toll verbal claims. He said that although difficulties could be faced in executing positive developments regarding international climate changes however it could be done individually.
He urged the students of every batch to plant saplings in front of their relevant department which could leave positive impacts in the next five years.
Addressing online from Norway Dr Abbas said that to face the challenges of environmental pollution change in social behaviours was imperative. He said that any drought or flood-hit country could also affect another country.
Dr Bhagwandas from Melbourne-Australia, Dr. Anraq Nawaz from Spain addressed the conference online while Director Sindh Government’s Solar Energy Project Dr Mehfooz Qazi. Prof. Dr Sheraz Memon of MUET, Dr Tanveer Phulpoto, Prof. Bhawani Shankar. Dr Zakir Shaikh, Jawed Soz Halai and others said that increased temperature had created harm for creatures on the earth which was very alarming.
Later, commendable shields were distributed among speakers and students took part in the Conference while Students also presented a drama about climate change.
