Mehran University Launches AI-powered Career Counseling Program
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MuET) Jamshoro has launched Pakistan’s first AI-powered career counseling program in collaboration with IDEAGIST. This initiative marks a revolutionary shift in career guidance for students, allowing them to access up-to-date information on employment trends through advanced artificial intelligence. The program features IDEAGIST’s “CareerGPT” chatbot, which will offer modern career counseling services to Mehran University students.
According to the MUET spokesperson, the goal of the project was to provide students with the technical support needed for success in their chosen careers and the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Taha Hussain Ali stated that this agreement will serve as a significant milestone in providing essential technical resources and information for students to achieve excellent career outcomes.
Under the agreement, it is anticipated that integrating AI into career services will position the university as a leader in the field of educational guidance within the country. The agreement includes a 12-month pilot program, during which students will receive career guidance. The project aims to enhance student success and prepare graduates for a competitive job market.
The Managing Director and CEO IDEAGIST Hassan Syed expressed enthusiasm about launching this new program in collaboration with Mehran University. He noted that their AI technology is designed to assist students to choose a career path in an appropriate way and enhance their employment and professional opportunities.
