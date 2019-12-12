Mehran University management calls upon Sindh government to enhance grant

The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has termed the grant of Sindh government insufficient for maintaining varsity expenses and called upon enhancement in the grant so that the university could be able in meeting out the constraints

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro has termed the grant of Sindh government insufficient for maintaining varsity expenses and called upon enhancement in the grant so that the university could be able in meeting out the constraints. Last year, the Sindh Government had granted only Rs. 303.603 million to the university and the management faced difficulties to maintain the financial expenditures, informed the Director Finance Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Munir Ahmed Shaikh while presenting annual budget 2018-2019 worth Rs. 3720.354 million in the meeting of the Senate presided over by the Pro-Chancellor Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Thursday. He said that the grant which was provided also insufficient as the university management had received Rs. 235 million less than actual grant due to 11 percent cut in the budget of Higher education Commission.

The university management is unable to run the financial affairs of the university even to pay salaries and pension to its employees from the granted amount of the government, he added.���������������� While presenting Budget 2018-2019 of the university worth Rs. 3720.354 million, the Director Finance that the management has earmarked an amount of Rs. 1955.683 million in head of salaries as well as allowances of the employees, while Rs. 455.500 million has been reserved for front of pension to retired employees. He informed that the management has fixed an amount of Rs. 132.500 million in respective to payment of utility bills, Rs. 108.993 for research activities and allocated Rs. 71.500 million for grant of scholarships to students. The Director Finance also presented the annual budget of the year 2018-2019 worth Rs.

544.493 million of SZAB Engineering Campus Khairpur Mirs. The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili while addressing the members of the university Senate said majority of the students of the university belong to poor class from rural areas of Sindh and the university management cannot put burden of budgetary cut upon them by increasing their fee amount. He informed the main university campus is managing all financial affairs of SZAB Campus Khairpur Mirs since last four years as the government did not pay grant even a single penny for the said campus. Besides, the Higher Education Commission also not paid the amount in respect of salary difference which also forcing the university management to meet out the financial constraints, he said. Apart from financial constraints, the Vice Chancellor informed that the Students Financial Aid Office of the university has arranged two thousands scholarship from different organizations and personalities for meritorious students of the university. The Pro-Chanellor Nisar Ahmed Khuhro while addressing the participants assured that he would approach to concerned quarters of the provincial government for enhancement of grant to Mehran University which emerged as one of the best higher learning institutions of the country. Besides, members of the university senate, Deans of Faculties, Directors and Chairpersons of the departments and institutes, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the main university campus Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali, Pro-Vice Chancellor SZAB Campus Khairpur Mirs Dr. Muazam Baloch, Pro-Vice Chancellor Jacobabad Campus Dr. Farman Ali Shah and Registrar Prof. Dr. Abdul Waheed Umrani also attended the meeting.