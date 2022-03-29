Mehran University of Engineering and Technology organizes seminar on drug abuse prevention

The Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro on Tuesday organized a seminar on drug abuse prevention with participation of students of different universities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro on Tuesday organized a seminar on drug abuse prevention with participation of students of different universities.

According to university spokesman, the seminar was addressed by the Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry, Director General Anti-Narcotics Force Major General Ghulam Shabbir Narejo,Vice Chancellor MUET Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali and was attended by students of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, University of Sindh and Government College University Hyderabad.

Addressing the participants, DG Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry said that unearthing the use and trafficking of drugs could only be possible through the cooperation of people.

He called upon the youth to make their future bright by distancing themselves from this menace and added that all-out efforts were being made to make the society drug-free by taking strict action against the drug peddlers.

The youth are the future of the country and they should work hard with concentration on their studies to make the country more prosper and developed, he added.

The Director General Anti-Narcotic Force Major General Ghulam Shabbir Narejo said enemies of the country were trying to promote drug abuse among youth to destroy their future.

It is our responsibility to save our generation from drug abuse in order to build a progressive, prosperous and drug free Pakistan, he added.

The Vice Chancellor MUET Prof. Dr Taha Hussain Ali lauded the role of law enforcement agencies for taking stern action against drug traffickers adding that there is dire need to create awareness among the people about the hazards of the use of drugs.

He called upon the teaching community to play their vital role in building the character of the future generation and paying full attention to students so that they could enter in their practical life in healthy minds.

Dr Ali also expressed his grave concern over the sale of drugs in Jamshoro and emphasized the need of taking stern action against the drug traffickers in order to protect the young generation from this menace.

Among others, the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Ikram Uddin Ujjan and Vice Chancellor Government College University Hyderabad Dr. Tayyba Zareef also attended the seminar.