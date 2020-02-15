The officials of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro, nominated in the accidental death case of the varsity's student, obtained an interim bail here on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :The officials of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro, nominated in the accidental death case of the varsity's student, obtained an interim bail here on Saturday.

The 2nd Additional District and Sessions Judge granted five-day bail against a surety of Rs 50,000 to Public Relations Officer Imdad Soomro and Transport Officer Riaz Qazi and the driver.

Soomro, Qazi and the point bus driver Hakim Khoso were nominated in the FIR lodged on Friday at Qasimabad police station by Syed Ali Mir Shah, father of the deceased student Syed Shayan Ali Shah.

The FIR was registered under sections 320, 279, 201 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The student was allegedly struck by the point bus on February 10 in Naseem Nagar area after he alighted from the same bus on return from the university.