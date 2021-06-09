Mehran University organizes international conference on Textile Nexus 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili has underlined the need of effective linkage between the industry as well as academic and research organizations so that the country's produces could get response in the international markets.

The Vice Chancellor emphasized this while addressing the inaugural session of a two day international conference on "Textile Nexus 2021" at the Water Research Centre of Mehran University at Jamshoro on Wednesday.

Textile is one of the oldest industries of the country but unfortunately it has failed to boost as witnessed in the neighboring countries, he said and added that it is because of lack of coordination between the educational institutions, researchers, industrial experts and industries.

He said that no development can be achieved in the textile sector without linkage between the industries, research and academic organizations. He underlined the need to focus on the promotion of the textile sector so that the country could earn valuable foreign exchange.

The industrialists of the area could take advantage of the textile engineering department of the university, he offered.

Eminent industrialist Mian Touqeer Tariq has said that improper planning has caused damages to textile sector of the country and there is the need that effective policies should be initiated so that the confidence of the industrialists could be restore and they could be able to compete the international market He appreciated the organizers for organizing a conference on one of the important issues of the country adding that coordination between the industries and academic organizations always brought fruitful results.

Dr. Awais Khatri, the chairman of the conference said that researchers and experts of the industrial sector from China, Thailand, South Korea, Belgium, Australia and other countries of the world will present their research papers in two days long conference.