Mehran University to conduct interviews of candidates for admissions in new academic year

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro is starting the process of interviews of the successful candidates of pre-entry test from September 24 (Tuesday) for grant of admission in various disciplines in Mehran University and its ZAB Campus Khairpur Mirs.

According to announcement , the interviews of the successful candidates of pre-entry test having domicile of Hyderabad, Matiari and Tando Allahyar districts will be held on Tuesday at Mehran University Auditorium Jamshoro.

The Director Admissions has advised the candidates to bring with them the original documents and admission fee at the time of interview. The admissions in disciplines will be granted to candidates according to merit, he added.