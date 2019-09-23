UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mehran University To Conduct Interviews Of Candidates For Admissions In New Academic Year

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 04:20 PM

Mehran University to conduct interviews of candidates for admissions in new academic year

The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro is starting the process of interviews of the successful candidates of pre-entry test from September 24 (Tuesday) for grant of admission in various disciplines in Mehran University and its ZAB Campus Khairpur Mirs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro is starting the process of interviews of the successful candidates of pre-entry test from September 24 (Tuesday) for grant of admission in various disciplines in Mehran University and its ZAB Campus Khairpur Mirs.

According to announcement , the interviews of the successful candidates of pre-entry test having domicile of Hyderabad, Matiari and Tando Allahyar districts will be held on Tuesday at Mehran University Auditorium Jamshoro.

The Director Admissions has advised the candidates to bring with them the original documents and admission fee at the time of interview. The admissions in disciplines will be granted to candidates according to merit, he added.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Jamshoro Tando Allahyar Khairpur Matiari University Of Engineering And Technology September From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

ADEK launches &#039;Rize Enrichment Programmes&#03 ..

6 minutes ago

UAE, Egypt boost defence ties

6 minutes ago

Northern forced to follow-on in Faisalabad

9 minutes ago

Seven children killed, scores hurt in Kenya school ..

47 seconds ago

Mostly sunny weather for Karachi

49 seconds ago

Mehran University advises students to obtain hoste ..

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.