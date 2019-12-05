UrduPoint.com
Mehran University To Hold 23rd Academic Convocation

Thu 05th December 2019

Mehran University to hold 23rd academic convocation

The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro informed here on Thursday that 23rd academic convocation of the university will be held on December 18, at the main auditorium of the university

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro informed here on Thursday that 23rd academic convocation of the university will be held on December 18, at the main auditorium of the university.

The management has formed various committees to organize the academic convocation in befitting manners, the university spokesman informed and added that the controller of examinations has also extended the last date for submission of applications for obtaining degree in the convocation up to December 10.

