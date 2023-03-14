A 3-day moot of Model United Nations (MUN-2023) by Mehran University concluded on Tuesday with the participation of delegations from various public sector universities of the province

The MUN moot is one of the yearly events of Mehran University aimed to produce future leadership by organizing symbolic sessions of the UN General Assembly, UN Councils and UN Organizations, the university spokesman informed.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Syed Pir Muhammad Shah who was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony appreciated the efforts of university management for organizing such events to produce future leadership besides passing out the engineers.

The MUN is helping the undergraduates of the varsity to realize the issues being faced by the country, he said and added it will be helpful for them to find solutions to these issues when they join the nation building departments.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali while speaking on the occasion said said that prime responsibility of the university was to produce quality engineer and according to the said vision, the university management is also providing opportunities to students to participate in such activities which could help them when they start shouldering responsibilities in future.

He congratulated the teams and heads of different sub-committees of the organizing committee for organizing the moot in a successful manner.

Later, shields, appreciated certificates and cash prizes were received by those students and delegations who achieved top positions in different sessions of the moot.

The Vice Chancellor also inaugurated the Model United Nations Avenue at the central square in front of the administrative building of the university.