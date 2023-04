Mehria Town hosts Iftar dinner

Mehria Town Attock organized an Iftar dinner in honor of journalists at Black Gold Restaurant on Saturday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Mehria Town Attock organized an Iftar dinner in honor of journalists at Black Gold Restaurant on Saturday.

On the instructions of CEO Mehria Town Malik Javed Akhtar, Media Coordinator Asim Javed invited senior journalists of Attock and Hazro, including Chairman Attock Press Club Registered Sheikh Faisal Javed, Chief Coordinator Nisar Ali Khan, senior journalists Sheikh Javed Iqbal, Karim Khan, Malik Fahad, Hafiz Shahzad Akhtar, Ehsan Qureshi and other journalists participated, on this occasion Asim Javed, media coordinator of Mehria Town paid tribute to the services of journalists.

Chairman Attock Press Club Registered Sheikh Faisal Javed and Chief Coordinator Nisar Ali Khan thanked Malik Javed Akhtar CEO Mehria Town and Asim Javed Media Coordinator for hosting the lftar dinner.