Mehsud decides permanent removal of encroachment from Board Bazar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has decided permanent removal of encroachment from board Bazar and warned strict against those involved violating directives issued by district administration.

He was chairing a meeting to remove encroachments from Board Bazar and to clear road for smooth flow of traffic. The meeting was also attended by Assistant Commissioner Town, Director West Metropolitan Corporation and concerned officials of police and Peshawar Development Authority.

Commissioner said that strict action would be taken against shopkeepers who have permitted pushcart owners to stand in front of their shops.

He said that shopkeepers would be arrested and their shops would be sealed.

He said that district administration would take all the necessary measures to clear Board Bazar from encroachments and to ensure smooth flow of traffic and pedestrian movement on Board Bazar.

Commissioner said that fences would be installed alongside railway track ad traffic personnel and staff of district administration would be deputed to prevent encroachment.

APP/mds/