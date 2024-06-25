Mehsud for enforcing 100 percent ALCR to save commuters’ lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Federal Secretary for Communications, Ali Sher Mehsud on Tuesday emphasized the need to enforce the 100 percent Axle Load Control Regime (ALCR) rigorously to save valuable roads and the lives of commuters.

Addressing the high-level official meeting here, he directed that no concessions will be made to any transporters regarding overloading. “Overloaded vehicles are strictly prohibited from entering Motorways and Highways,” he added.

Ali Sher said the measure was essential to ensure the safety and longevity of the road infrastructure.

On this occasion, Inspector General National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP), Salman Chaudhry said that special squads have been formed led by Additional Inspectors General to ensure the effective implementation of the Axle Load Control Regime.

Zonal and Sector commanders were actively engaged in surprise inspections and monitoring to ensure compliance with the ALCR, he maintained.

He said overweight vehicles were being redirected to weigh stations on national highways, where they are either unloaded or sent back with heavy fines, adding the strict legal actions were being taken against those violating the load regulations.

Salman Chaudhry reiterated commitment in eradicating overloading completely, highlighting the importance of preserving the road infrastructure and safety of human lives.

The senior officers from the National Highways & Motorway Police also present in the meeting.