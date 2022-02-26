Mehsud tribe urged to forward suggestions related to AIP schemes

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan, Majid Mairaj Saturday chaired a meeting, being convened under Accelerated Integrated Program (AIP), Phase-II to invite suggestions of Mehsud tribe for initiating developmental works in their respective areas.

The meeting was held in Cadet College, Spinki at Ladha Sub division of South Waziristan.

The representatives of Mehsud tribe and concerned officers of the district administration and other line departments were also attended in the meeting.

Addressing the participants, the DC appreciated the services rendered by Mehsud tribe for restoration of peace in the region and said the entire uplift schemes under AIP-Phase-II would be started as per ambitions of Mehsud tribe.

He assured consideration and approval of suggestions by concerned department and said that transparency and merit would be ensured in launching these welfare-oriented development schemes.