Mehsud tribes end boycott of polio campaign

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) ::The protesters of Mehsud tribes living in district Tank especially in Wazir Abad and Civil Line areas ended their boycott of the ongoing anti-polio campaign and started vaccinating their children.

A local elder Malik Fazlur Rehman Mehsud said that polio is a dangerous disease that affects our children.

He said that the boycott of polio campaign was a wrong decision which was strongly condemned by different Mehsud elders in South Waziristan.

He said that the officials have assured that the problems of Mehsud tribes would be resolved on priority basis. He appealed all parents to vaccinate their children against polio and save their children from this hazardous disease.