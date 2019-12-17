Mehtab Abbasi granted exemption from hearing in NAB reference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday granted a permanent exemption from hearing to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Sardar Mehtab Abbasi in a case pertaining to illegal appointments in Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

An Accountability Court conducted the hearing on a case against five accused including Abbasi regarding the alleged illegal appointments in PIA.

During the course of proceeding, the court noted that the prosecution witnesses summoned for testimony had appeared without the case record.

On this stage, the court ordered the witness to appear on January 21, along withthe case record.

The court also accepted the request of Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and granted him a permanent exemption from hearing.

The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi had filed corruption reference against several people including senior leader of PML-N and former advisor Civil Aviation Mehtab Ahmed Khan Abbasi, Muhammad Irfan Elahi, ex- Secretary Civil Aviation, M. Raheel Ahmed, Chief HR Officer, Muhsarraf Rasool Cyan, former CEO PIA, Tariq Mehmood Pasha in illegal appointment of Muhsarraf Rasool Cyan as CEO PIA.