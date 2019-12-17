UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mehtab Abbasi Granted Exemption From Hearing In NAB Reference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 07:31 PM

Mehtab Abbasi granted exemption from hearing in NAB reference

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday granted a permanent exemption from hearing to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Sardar Mehtab Abbasi in a case pertaining to illegal appointments in Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday granted a permanent exemption from hearing to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Sardar Mehtab Abbasi in a case pertaining to illegal appointments in Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

An Accountability Court conducted the hearing on a case against five accused including Abbasi regarding the alleged illegal appointments in PIA.

During the course of proceeding, the court noted that the prosecution witnesses summoned for testimony had appeared without the case record.

On this stage, the court ordered the witness to appear on January 21, along withthe case record.

The court also accepted the request of Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and granted him a permanent exemption from hearing.

The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi had filed corruption reference against several people including senior leader of PML-N and former advisor Civil Aviation Mehtab Ahmed Khan Abbasi, Muhammad Irfan Elahi, ex- Secretary Civil Aviation, M. Raheel Ahmed, Chief HR Officer, Muhsarraf Rasool Cyan, former CEO PIA, Tariq Mehmood Pasha in illegal appointment of Muhsarraf Rasool Cyan as CEO PIA.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Corruption National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rawalpindi January From PIA Court

Recent Stories

Saudi Aramco acquires 17% of South Korean Hyundai ..

18 minutes ago

Registration for 2020 NAS Sports Tournament opens

18 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern win in PCB-Pepsi U ..

29 minutes ago

WHO DG calls on Prime Minister; appreciates Pakist ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar bans placing school b ..

2 minutes ago

Minister directs selling of 130gm roti in Rs10

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.