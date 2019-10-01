UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mehtab Abbasi & Others Indicted In PIA Recruitment Reference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:20 PM

Mehtab Abbasi & others indicted in PIA recruitment reference

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday indicted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and other accused in a reference pertaining to alleged illegal recruitments in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday indicted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and other accused in a reference pertaining to alleged illegal recruitments in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The five accused, including PML-N leader Sardar Mehtab Khan Abbasi, former aviation secretary Irfan Elahi, former chief executive officer (CEO) of PIA Musharraf Rasoolm, Raheel Ahmed and Tariq Pasha, appeared before Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir on this day.

At the outset of hearing, the judge read out the charge-sheet against the accused persons. However, the accused denied the charges against them to which the court asked the prosecution to produce their evidence and witnesses to prove its allegations.

The court summoned two witnesses including Arshad Ali and Muhammad Mehsoos Tajver on next hearing for testimony.

Accused Tariq Pasha, who was currently serving as Secretary Kashmir Affairs, informed the judge that he couldn't be able to attend the next proceeding due to relief work in earthquake areas of Azad Jammud and Kashmir.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till October 29. It may be mentionedthat Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Mehtab Abbasi was appointedaviation adviser to then prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2017.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Earthquake Prime Minister Pervez Musharraf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Arshad Ali May October 2017 Muslim PIA Court

Recent Stories

Twist in judge’s video scandal case: Female judg ..

5 minutes ago

Naeem Bokhari is likely to be appointed as AGP

6 minutes ago

PM to go to China on three-day official visit

6 minutes ago

CR-NORINCO marks realization of Power Supply to La ..

14 minutes ago

ADNOC Group CEO awarded &#039;New Silk Road CEO of ..

26 minutes ago

KP Hockey camp for National Games begins

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.