Mehtab Abbasi & others indicted in PIA recruitment reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday indicted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and other accused in a reference pertaining to alleged illegal recruitments in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The five accused, including PML-N leader Sardar Mehtab Khan Abbasi, former aviation secretary Irfan Elahi, former chief executive officer (CEO) of PIA Musharraf Rasoolm, Raheel Ahmed and Tariq Pasha, appeared before Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir on this day.

At the outset of hearing, the judge read out the charge-sheet against the accused persons. However, the accused denied the charges against them to which the court asked the prosecution to produce their evidence and witnesses to prove its allegations.

The court summoned two witnesses including Arshad Ali and Muhammad Mehsoos Tajver on next hearing for testimony.

Accused Tariq Pasha, who was currently serving as Secretary Kashmir Affairs, informed the judge that he couldn't be able to attend the next proceeding due to relief work in earthquake areas of Azad Jammud and Kashmir.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till October 29. It may be mentionedthat Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Mehtab Abbasi was appointedaviation adviser to then prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2017.