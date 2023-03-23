UrduPoint.com

Mehtab Rashdi For Participation Of Young People In Politics To Uplift Country

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Mehtab Rashdi for participation of young people in politics to uplift country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Former member provincial assembly Sindh and human rights activist Mehtab Akbar Rashdi on Thursday congratulated the nation on the occasion of Pakistan Day and stressed on the participation of young blood in politics for strengthening the rule of law and democracy for the uplift of the country.

Talking to a Private news channel, she said today was the day to renew the promise that we would not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the stability and development of our country and to achieve this goal as a united nation.

We have to fulfill our responsibilities as a responsible nation to deal with the challenges that we are facing at this time, she said, adding, we need to pay attention to the issues faced by our young blood and women in the country.

Political parties need to play active role to involve youth in political affairs, she said, adding, hereditary politics is harming the state and directly threatening the democratic norms.

"Empowering young blood and women are keys to Pakistan's sustainable, social and economic development," she added.

She also advised the nation to follow the Quaid's principles of unity, faith, and discipline.

