Mehwish Anwar Becomes PIA’s First Female Flying Spanner Engineer

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Mehwish Anwar has made history by becoming the first female flying spanner engineer in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

According to a PIA spokesperson, she completed her inaugural flight coverage, marking a significant milestone in the national carrier’s history, private news channel reported.

The groundbreaking flight took place from Islamabad to Sukkur, where Mehwish ensured seamless engineering operations during the journey.

“Mehwish Anwar’s unwavering dedication, hard work, and consistency have set a remarkable example for others”, he said and added that her achievement has been hailed as a beacon of progress for women in the aviation industry.

Having started her engineering career in 2013, Mehwish earned her authorization as a flying spanner engineer in 2023.

Her accomplishment serves as an inspiration for aspiring female professionals in the aviation sector.

