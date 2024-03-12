“Mein Ek Kahani” wins first position in theater competition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi Division's drama "Mein Ek Kahani" won the first position in the Provincial Theater Festival organized by Punjab Council of the Arts(PAC) in Lahore.

According to a PAC spokesman, the play was written and directed by Waqar Azeem while the characters of the play included Shazia Sheikh and Rani.

The drama on women's rights and domestic violence won the first prize in the divisional competitions.

Deputy Director Rawalpindi Arts Council Muhammad Shakoor congratulated Shazia Sheikh for getting the first position across the province.

He said that plays written on reform themes were closer to reality, due to which their impact was also long-lasting.

Shakoor said that the Arts Council was always trying to promote family drama and expressed hope that the golden age of stage drama would return when families flocked to theaters to watch dramas.

The Deputy Director further said that providing the best entertainment to the public was the priority of the Arts Council and the platform of the Arts Council was always open for quality plays.

“Our endeavor is to provide quality entertainment to the people, so that people have faith in staged dramas, ”he added.