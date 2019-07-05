MEL seeks power generation licence for thermal power plant

Mughal Energy Limited (MEL) has submitted an application to National Electric Power Regulator Authority (NEPRA) to get power generation license for its proposed 55 MW coal fired thermal power plant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Mughal Energy Limited (MEL) has submitted an application to National Electric Power Regulator Authority (NEPRA) to get power generation license for its proposed 55 MW coal fired thermal power plant.

Sources told APP that MEL planned to set up a 55 MW Coal Power Plant at Sheikhupura Road Lahore.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $136.

97 million and its scheduled commercial date of operation is March 31, 2021.

Steam Unit with Circulating Fluidized Bed Combustion (CFBC) Boiler would be used in the plant and it would be run through imported and indigenous coal.The Plant gross efficiency would be 37.58 per cent. MEL intends ti disperse the power generated from the plant to Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) and will be subsequently wheeled o different locations of Mughal Steels Limited.