Mela Baharan Begins
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 10:32 PM
The much-anticipated 'Mela Baharan 2025' started on Friday with a spectacular inauguration here at Delhi Gate
here at Delhi Gate.
A three-day cultural celebration in the heart of Lahore’s Walled City was organized in collaboration
with the Punjab government, Gobi’s Paint, Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design (PIFD), Akhuwat, Communal Hub, Allied Bank and the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA).
The festival aimed at reviving the city’s rich heritage through music, arts, crafts and cultural performances.
The grand opening ceremony saw an impressive turnout of families, tourists and cultural enthusiasts eager to witness the vibrant festivities.
The highlight of the day was the Shahi Guzargah Mosam-e-Bahar Parade, a majestic procession from Delhi Gate to Masjid Wazir Khan Chowk, capturing the true essence of Lahore’s glorious past.
Speaking at the inauguration WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said, “Mela Baharan is more than just a festival, it is a tribute to Lahore’s timeless traditions and an effort to engage the community in preserving our cultural legacy.
”
Meanwhile, a spokesperson from Gobi’s Paint expressed their enthusiasm, saying, “We are honoured to be a part of this initiative that beautifully showcases Lahore’s artistic spirit. It is a privilege to contribute to the beautification and cultural preservation of our beloved city.”
Along with colorful flowers and natural beauty, the Mela Baharan also featured many other activities that were enjoyed by the audience, including traditional puppet shows, folk music, and pottery workshops. This festival is the first of its kind in Walled city Lahore, where the historic streets and royal passages were decorated with beautiful and fragrant flowers and many activities were organized for the audience.
