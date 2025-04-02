Open Menu

Mela Baharan To Begin From April 4

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Mela Baharan to begin from April 4

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and the Punjab government is set to host the vibrant 'Mela Baharan' on the historic Royal Trail from April 4 to 6 between 6om and 11om.

This free, family-oriented festival would transform the Royal Trail into a lively celebration of spring and Lahori culture, beginning at Delhi Gate and culminating at Masjid Wazir Khan Chowk, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

A key feature of the event is the Shahi Guzargah Moasam-e-Bahar Parade, scheduled for 6:00 pm on both Friday and Saturday.

Attendees can expect a diverse range of attractions, including the beautifully restored Khucha Hussain Shah, the blooming Gali Surjan Singh with its folk music, the colorful Sabeel Wali Gali showcasing local crafts and performances and the bustling Wazir Khan Square with its Mena Bazaar.

The festival will also feature various performances, workshops, and exhibitions, highlighting Punjabi Boliyan, Putli Tamasha, live music, and Dastangoi, among other cultural expressions The Walled City of Lahore Authority Director General kamran Lashari said '' They aim to revive Lahore's historical heritage and the lost culture of Mela’s along with providing entertainment opportunities to the public''

