Mela Channan Peer Held In Cholistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:26 PM

The fifth Thursday of Mela Chanan Peer on Urs of Hazrat Channan Peer was observed today. Devotees from various areas of the country visited the shrine of Hazrat Emad-Ud-Din also known as Channan Peer in Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The fifth Thursday of Mela Chanan Peer on Urs of Hazrat Channan Peer was observed today. Devotees from various areas of the country visited the shrine of Hazrat Emad-Ud-Din also known as Channan Peer in Cholistan.

Coronavirus SOPS were strictly followed at the event. All the offices and educational institutions of Bahawalpur remained closed and Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench, Civil and Sessions Courts observed holiday today on account of Mela Chanan Peer. Mela Chanan Peer continues for seven Thursdays and the fifth Thursday is considered to be most special.

