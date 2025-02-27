Mela Channan Pir starts in Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Mela Channan Pir started at Channan Pir shrine in Cholistan on Thursday.

Devotees from various areas of the country are reached the shrine of Hazrat Channan Pir. Local holiday was observed within revenue limits of Bahawalpur district. The Mela would continue till April 3, 2025.