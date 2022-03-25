UrduPoint.com

Mela Charaghaan To Start Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 05:16 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The 434th urs celebrations of Hazrat Madhu Lal Hussain popularly known as Mela Charagan will begin at Baghbanpura from Saturday (March 26).

Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah will inaugurate a three-day celebrations while performing traditional Chaddar on the shrine of the great saint of the sub-continent.

Secretary Auqaf Jawad Akram, DG Religious Affairs Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari and ulema Mushaikh will participants.

The auqaf department have arranged free food for devotees. Qawals and Naat Khawan will presentreligious poetry during urs days.

The police department had made foolproof security arrangement for visitors.

