Mela Chiraghan continues on second day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Mela Chiraghan continued in all its glory on the second day as once again, the atmosphere

of Shalimar Gardens was filled with fragrance of Sufism, vibrant folk traditions, and overwhelming

public excitement.

According to a press release issued by the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) here on Saturday ,a large number of citizens participated in various ongoing activities throughout the venue, expressing deep love for their culture.

The day also featured a number of literary activities that captivated audiences. The day's opening segment, “Sur Vichar Sangat,” showcased vocal performances by Zohaib Alam and Falak Ijaz. This was followed by a discussion on the poetry of Shah Hussain, featuring Professor Zubair Ahmad and Naleen Abbas.

The day concluded with a panel discussion of weekly 'Punjabi Sangat Wichar Ikath' and a Punjabi mushaira (poetry recital) featuring renowned poets from the city.

On the first terrace, Sufi and folk music gatherings remained a focal point, with Liaqat Parkvi and the Chaap performers from Mast Qalandar Dera keeping the tradition alive.

Taj Mastani and Shaukat Faqir created a deeply spiritual ambiance through their distinctive performances. The second terrace saw continuous engagement by artists associated with the shrines of Khawaja Ghulam Farid and Madho Lal Hussain, captivating audiences throughout the day.

WCLA Director of Marketing Tania Qureshi said, “This festival has proven that people of Lahore deeply cherish their culture. Mela Chiraghan is an initiative that not only pays tribute to our past but also connects future generations with their heritage.”

Once again, the spiritual performance of Raqs-e-Darwaish on the Mehtabi Terrace was regarded as the soul of the event. In the evening, the central stage became a hub of excitement. A massive turnout, combined with fire shows and juggling acts, electrified the atmosphere.

Renowned artist Shaukat Faqir & Jagmit singh soulful voice brought peace to hearts, while the energetic Punjabi Bhangra got the audience dancing. The night reached its climax with Arif Lohar’s dhamali performance, which thoroughly delighted the crowd and brought the evening to a memorable close.