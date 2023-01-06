UrduPoint.com

Mela Noor Shah To Begin On Jan 7

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2023 | 07:16 PM

A number of people have started arriving at Kot Addu district along with their herds of camels to join a four-day traditional festival, Mela Noor Shah, that would open with a camels' fight on Saturday, Jan 7

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :A number of people have started arriving at Kot Addu district along with their herds of camels to join a four-day traditional festival, Mela Noor Shah, that would open with a camels' fight on Saturday, Jan 7.

Hazrat Baba Noor Shah Qalandar Mela is held annually at Noor Shah Tilai area of Kot Addu and attracts a large number of spectators besides herds of camels from across Pakistan who are skillful in camels' fight.

Camels decorated with ornaments and flowers were paraded before a crowd as people performed 'Bhangra' to the beat of drums on Friday.

While there were many who expressed concerns that the fight would be like exposing the animals before the risk of injuries, the owners of camels said they spend huge on preparing camels for the fight adding that camels' fight was a part of their culture for a long and people enjoy it.

However, people of the area disputed their claim of the practice being part of the culture and added that not only it was risky for animals but would also lure many to indulge in illegal betting on camel fights.

They said that local administration may have allowed the Mela but not the camel fight and appealed to the high-ups to take notice.

