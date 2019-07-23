UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Melania Shares Pictures Of Meeting With PM Imran On Social Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 02:16 PM

Melania shares pictures of meeting with PM Imran on social media

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump shared the pictures of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the White House on the social media

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd July, 2019) First Lady of the United States Melania Trump shared the pictures of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the White House on the social media."Great to have Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan at the White House," Melania Trump said on Twitter.Melania Trump has expressed pleasure on the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the White House.During his meeting at the White House with PM Imran, US President Donald Trump offered to mediate the decades-long Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, signaling a shift in long-standing US policy that the issue must be solved bilaterally.

Kashmir has been divided between both countries and China since the end of British colonial rule in 1947, and remains at the root of tensions between the two nuclear-armed South Asian countries."If I can help, I would love to be a mediator," Trump said at the White House, where he was hosting Pakistan s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"If I can do anything to help, let me know."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister China Social Media Twitter White House Visit Trump United States Melania Trump Asia Love

Recent Stories

TikTok video with pistol lands youth in jail

12 minutes ago

Boy shoots girlfriend for refusing marriage propos ..

20 minutes ago

5 Pakistani footballers who have won our hearts!

26 minutes ago

TECNO Mobile Reduced The Price Of Its Flagship Mod ..

43 minutes ago

Forensic audit of Judge Arshad Malik’s video not ..

52 minutes ago

Chinese language programme to launch officially in ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.