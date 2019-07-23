Melania shares pictures of meeting with PM Imran on social media

(@FahadShabbir)

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump shared the pictures of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the White House on the social media

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd July, 2019) First Lady of the United States Melania Trump shared the pictures of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the White House on the social media."Great to have Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan at the White House," Melania Trump said on Twitter.Melania Trump has expressed pleasure on the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the White House.During his meeting at the White House with PM Imran, US President Donald Trump offered to mediate the decades-long Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, signaling a shift in long-standing US policy that the issue must be solved bilaterally.

Kashmir has been divided between both countries and China since the end of British colonial rule in 1947, and remains at the root of tensions between the two nuclear-armed South Asian countries."If I can help, I would love to be a mediator," Trump said at the White House, where he was hosting Pakistan s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"If I can do anything to help, let me know."