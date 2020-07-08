UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Melbourne's Return To Coronavirus Lockdown "impediment" To Australian Economy: Treasurer

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:57 PM

Melbourne's return to coronavirus lockdown

Australia's treasurer has described Victoria's return to coronavirus lockdown as an "impediment" to the country's economic recovery

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Australia's treasurer has described Victoria's return to coronavirus lockdown as an "impediment" to the country's economic recovery.

The Victorian state government announced a six-week lockdown on Tuesday for more than five million residents of the metropolitan Melbourne area from Wednesday in response to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Wednesday that the move would cost the national economy 1 billion Australian Dollars per week (694.8 million U.S. dollars).

He has previously warned that a nationwide return to lockdown would cost the economy 4 billion Australian dollars (2.7 billion U.S. dollars) per week.

"That will fall heavily on businesses," Frydenberg told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

"It will impact on the numbers in terms of our forecast for growth, for unemployment, and as I say, Victoria is a big part of our economy.

"We've announced a number of sector-wide, specific packages for housing, for the arts, for tourism. But we also recognize that the recent events in Victoria are going to be an impediment to the speed and the trajectory of the economic recovery across the nation." With the government's JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme set to expire in September, Frydenberg promised that the Federal government would "provide targeted support for those who need it" in Victoria.

He said "another phase of income support" will be announced on July 23 when he reveals the findings of a Treasury review of wage subsidies and provides an update on Australia's economic and fiscal outlook.

"What we are announcing on July 23 is an economic and fiscal update, which will give people a sense of where the economy is at, and obviously, developments in Victoria are very serious," Frydenberg said.

"They pose not only a health risk, but also an economic challenge as well."

Related Topics

Australia Victoria Melbourne July September From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Domestic Violence Bill (Protection and Prevention) ..

43 minutes ago

DSP , two constables killed during encounter in Sw ..

52 minutes ago

India COVID-19 death toll rises to 20,642 as total ..

8 seconds ago

Indian Spy Kalbushan Jadhav refuses to file appeal ..

1 hour ago

US Democrats Seeking to Ban Spending Funds for Con ..

10 seconds ago

National Assembly Speaker pays homage to martyred ..

12 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.